PUTRAJAYA: Former information minister Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin died at the Serdang Hospital at 6.20pm today. He was 79.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother Abdul Lazam.

Zainuddin, who was also former Editor-in-Chief of Utusan Melayu Group, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, Putrajaya Hospital on Nov 12 for lung problems before being transferred to the Serdang Hospital.

Zainuddin was more popularly known as Zam. — <i>Bernama</i>