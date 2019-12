IPOH: Former Ipoh mayor, Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim has been appointed as the new Perak State Secretary with effect from today.

Ahmad Suaidi, 49, took over from Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman who had been transferred to the Public Service Department on Dec 1 before being appointed as the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry.

According to a statement from the Corporate Division of the Perak State Secretary’s Office, Ahmad Suaidi had paid a courtesy call on Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu yesterday and received the letter of placement as Secretary of the Perak State Government.

Born on March 11, 1970, Ahmad Suaidi began his career as Administrative and Diplomatic Service officer on Jan 15, 1996 and had previously served as Deputy Secretary (Development) of the Selangor State Government.

Born in Pantai Remis, Perak, Ahmad Suaidi has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Biotechnology from Universiti Putra Malaysia and Masters in Global Information and Telecommunication Studies from Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan. — Bernama