Former Jelebu MP Datuk Yunus Rahmat dies

SEREMBAN: Former Jelebu MP and Klawang assemblyman, Datuk Yunus Rahmat died at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan, Pahang, at around noon today. He was 68.

News of his death was shared by his wife Datin Juriah Suleiman when contacted by Bernama here.

“I did not expect him to pass, but we wanted to attend a meeting, and he was sitting in his chair in the office, complaining about back pain. Suddenly he lost consciousness and we rushed him to the hospital. The doctors confirmed that he had died.

“He didn’t sleep much yesterday, and earlier he had asked for the names of relatives who had died to conduct a kenduri tahlil....who knew he would go so suddenly, on Friday, his body is still in Kuantan and funeral rites will be conducted here,” she said, adding that the funeral would likely be held tomorrow in Seremban.

Yunus, representing Barisan Nasional, was Jelebu MP from 1995 till 1999 and also Klawang assemblyman from 2008 till 2018. He also was a Negeri Sembilan state executive councillor from 2008 to 2013. He had announced that he joined Bersatu in 2018. - Bernama