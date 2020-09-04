Former Johor MB Osman sacked from Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: Former Johor mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pix), who is also the Kempas assemblyman, has reportedly been removed as a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today.

Bersatu diciplinary board chairman Tan Sri Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas told news portal Malaysiakini this decision was made as Osman was seen in a video campaigning for an independent candidate, Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 39, who represented Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, the newly-formed party of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Slim by-election recently.

Megat Najmuddin said Osman’s membership was automatically revoked after he violated Clause 10.2.3 of the party’s constitution where he had helped an opposition party.

According to the report, Megat Najmuddin said Osman has instantly lost his membership in Bersatu and therefore there is no need for him to be called up by the party’s disciplinary board.

Previously, a video had gone viral last weekend which showed Osman was giving his support for the independent candidate in Slim while he was still a Bersatu member.

However, Osman claimed that his presence at that time was just to meet an old friend and had nothing to do with politics.

The Johor state assembly has 56 seats with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, of which Bersatu is a member, holding 29 while the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has 27.