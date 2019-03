PETALING JAYA: A son of former political journalist Zainal Epi was found dead in Serpentine Lake at Hyde Park, London on Monday.

The Metropolitian police identifed the deceased as 24-year-old Muhammad Hafiz, based on a student card found on the body.

According to London-based news reports, the victim’s body was first spotted in the lake at 5.43am (1.43pm Malaysian time).

Police arrived at the scene and recovered the body before paramedics pronounced the victim dead.

London police have yet to determine the cause of death.

Local daily Sinar Harian, who had managed to contact Zainal, reported that the ex-journalist confirmed his son’s death.

Zainal said his son was a student of the Imperial College of London.

Zainal told the daily that he was notified of Muhammad Hafiz’s death on Monday night and left for London soon after to claim his son’s remains.

The senior journalist, who had worked with several major newspapers, was also an assistant news editor with theSun in early 2000.