Former Kedah MB Syed Razak dies at 79

ALOR SETAR: Former Menteri Besar of Kedah Datuk Seri Syed Razak Syed Zain died at 10.30 am today, at the age of 79.

According to his former press secretary, Datuk Boon Som Inong, Syed Razak breathed his last while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Sungai Petani near here.

Boon said he would always remember Syed Razak as a leader who always wanted to be close to the people.

“He once said that our office is where the people are,” he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Kedah UMNO chief Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom described the death of Syed Razak, who was the Kedah MB from 1999 to 2005, as a great loss to the people in the state.

“His deeds and contributions as the Kedah MB could not be questioned because he was indeed a dedicated leader with so much grit and enthusiasm. My condolences to all members of the family,” he said.

Another friend, Datuk Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, who is also a former Kedah MB, said the passing of Syed Razak truly affected him as they were best friends.

“I have known him even before he entered politics. His love for UMNO was so great. He was unwell during the 15th General Election, but he still went down to the ground to campaign for the party in Kuala Kedah.

“He was a great man and will be remembered as a leader with a clear mission and vision to develop Kedah. He will surely be missed,” he added. - Bernama