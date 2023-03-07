Former KLSCAH board member fined for insulting woman’s modesty

KUALA LUMPUR: A victim in a sexual harassment case went to court today to testify, only to find out that the case has been settled with the accused fined RM6,000 for the offence five days ago.

Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim had fined the accused, Yeo Kwi Seng, who is a former board member of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) , RM6,000 last June 28 when he changed his plea for insulting the modesty of Wong Pei Huan, 53.

He paid the fine.

Yeo had on May 31, 2022, pleaded not guilty to insulting Wong’s modesty by sending her obscene videos via the WhatsApp application between May 23 and June 16, 2021.

The court had fixed today for the hearing.

It was learned that the trial was brought forward after Yeo’s lawyer wrote to the court.

Yeo was charged with committing the offence against Wong, who is the daughter of a veteran MCA leader, at Suite 5.05-5.10, Floor 5, Plaza Imbi here.

The charge was framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin prosecuted, while Yeo was represented by lawyer Kitson Foong.-Bernama