SEREMBAN: Former Kota state assemblyman Datuk Zaharuddin Mohd Shariff, 62, died today at the Tampin Hospital due to internal organ infection.

Kota assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Awaluddin Saidy said Zaharuddin died at about 2pm.

“His remains will be taken to Masjid Khariah Penajis Bandar after Isyak prayers and buried at the Kampung Baru Penajis cemetery,“ he said.

Zaharuddin, a former Rembau Umno Division information chief, is survived by his wife and four children. — Bernama