Former KSN Ali Hamsa laid to rest

PUTRAJAYA: Former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, was laid to rest at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery, here at 2.45 pm today.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were performed by 500 congregants at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, led by Grand Imam Nor Azamir Alias.

Nor Azamir also recited the talkin at the funeral, which was also attended by about 200 family members and friends.

Ali, 66, died at the Dublin Hospital, Ireland, last Thursday.

Ali’s son, Azman, who represented his mother, Puan Sri Rohani Abdullah, thanked family members, friends and the public who helped with his late father’s funeral.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the friends and family members who were present at our father’s funeral,” he said. - Bernama