Former Labuan immigration staff charged with CBT involving RM4,750

LABUAN: An immigration staff was charged in the Sessions Court here today with committing a criminal breach of trust involving RM4,750.

Rafidah Ahmad, 57, pleaded not guilty after two charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code against her were read before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

She was accused of committing the offences at the Labuan Immigration Department office at Financial Park Complex on Dec 14, 2018, and May 24, 2019.

Rafidah, in her capacity as a civil servant who was entrusted with the monies, was accused of having approved a transportation contract job amounting to RM1,500 and RM3,250 for the maintenance work on the Labuan Immigration Department’s surau, of which both jobs had not been implemented.

The charge carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, whipping and a fine, if convicted.

The judge allowed the accused bail of RM7,000 with one surety and set Jan 19, 2023, for remention. - Bernama