Former lawyer charged with CBT involving RM1.34 million

KUALA LUMPUR: A former lawyer was charged in the two Sessions Court here today with 18 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving RM1.34 million belonging to a legal firm.

Loo Keong Loong, 45, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judges Kamarudin Kamsun and Datin Sabariah Othman.

On all the charges, Loo was charged as a partner at the legal firm of Yap & Loo who was entrusted with the money belonging to the firm in a CIMB bank account had committed CBT by withdrawing RM1,348,584.50 using 18 cheques for his personal use.

The offence was allegedly committed at the legal firm at Jalan Solaris Mont Kiara here between Jan 6 and Feb 23, 2016.

The charge, framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, with whipping and fine, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM70,000 with three sureties for all the charges and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station every month and to also surrender his passport to the court.

Both courts set Jan 21 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri and Nur Aqilah Ishak prosecuted, while Loo was represented by lawyer Tan Teck Yew. — Bernama