KUALA LUMPUR: A former lawyer pleaded not guilty in the sessions court today to criminal breach of trust involving RM456,825.82 in deposit for a shophouse three years ago.

Haizatul Elia Abd Mutalib, 42, made the plea after the charge was read to her before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

The woman, who was a lawyer for a client and entrusted with RM456,825.82 which was a deposit money for a shophouse belonging to businessman Ng Ban Hing, 40, was charged with committing CBT at a legal firm in Desa Pandan, Wangsa Maju here on Sept 8, 2017.

The charge, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, with whipping, and is also liable to a fine, if found guilty.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM40,000 with one surety and set July 10 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub while Haizatul Elia was represented by counsel A.Q Saqti.

In the same court, a former computer programmer pleaded not guilty to accepting a deposit from the public without a valid licence.

Tan Wee Jun, 28, was charged with accepting the money without a valid licence, as provided under Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant here at 9 am on Oct 1, 2016.

The charge framed under Section 137(1) of the same act, provides an imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to RM50 million or both.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 with one surety and set July 13 for mention. — Bernama