Former lorry driver jailed five months for kicking, threatening mother

KUALA LUMPUR: A former lorry driver was jailed for five months by the Magistrate’s Court here today for kicking his mother and threatening the latter and his sister with a pair of scissors.

Magistrate S. Mageswary passed the sentence against Alif Najmi Abdul Halim, 22, after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The man was jailed for three months for injuring his mother Suhaila Mohd Jidin, 47, by kicking the back of the woman’s waist at a house in Bandar Baru Sentul here at 8.30 am yesterday (June 8).

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of RM2,000, or both, read together with Section 326A of the same code which provides for imprisonment for twice the maximum term, or a fine, or whipping.

For the second offence at the same place, time and date framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Alif Najmi was jailed for five months for threatening his mother and his sister Nur Alia Wardina, 21, with a pair of scissors.

The court ordered the accused to serve both the jail terms concurrently starting from the date of arrest.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phulrani Kaur requested the court for a deterrent sentence, but lawyer Edwin Tomas from the National Legal Aid Foundation representing the accused appealed for a lenient sentence on the grounds that his client who had mental issues, had repented for his actions. — Bernama