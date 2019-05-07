Former madrasah principal jailed three years for gross indecency

TAWAU: A former madrasah principal was sentenced to three years’ jail by the Tawau Magistrate Court here today, for three counts of committing gross indecency against his three students in 2016.

Magistrate Ferhansha Farene Mohd Ferdaus meted out the punishment to Maznan Omar, 37, after the accused was found guilty of all the charges.

The court also ordered the accused to serve time for each crime consecutively from today.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Muhammad Fitri Wan Azizan pressed for just punishment to serve as a lesson the members of the public.

Wan Muhammad Fitri also said that punitive actions should be imposed on the accused, by taking into account the victims’ age and the accused as the school principal, who has deep knowledge of religion, should be the one to protect them and not the other way around.

According to the first, second and third charge, the accused was alleged to have committed gross indecency against three boys, aged 14 to 15 (in 2016) at a house in Bandar Sri Indah, Tawau between 11am to 10.20pm in June 2016.

He was charged under Section 377D of the Penal Code which provides a maximum imprisonment of up to two years upon conviction. — Bernama