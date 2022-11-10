Former MAHB senior manager charged for failing to report on bribery transactions

SHAH ALAM: A former senior manager of Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to nine counts of failing to report on gratification amounting to RM90,000 that was given to him.

Zulkeflee Abdullah, 54, made the plea before judge Rozilah Salleh.

He was charged with having failed to report on being given gratification of RM90,000, made in nine cheques, by a businessman to verify, recommend and approve applications by a company to lease business lots at the lobby of Kuching International Airport, Sibu Airport and Bintulu Airport in Sarawak, as well as at the Labuan Airport in Labuan.

In doing so, he was alleged to have breached Section 25 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, whereby on conviction, shall be liable to a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

Zulkeflee was charged with committing all the offences at the Subang Jaya Maybank branch near here, between April 2011 and August 2012.

He was allowed bail of RM15,000 in one surety for all charges and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, as well as report himself at the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court set Nov 16 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Natrah Fareha Rahmat prosecuted, while Zulkeflee was unrepresented. - Bernama