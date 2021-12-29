Former Masterchef finalist, husband charged with killing maid

PETALING JAYA: A husband and his wife were jointly charged with killing their maid, at the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court, New Straits Times reports.

No plea was recorded from Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 40, and Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, who appeared before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun today.

The husband is a contractor, while his wife is an engineer. The wife was also a former MasterChef Malaysia 2012 finalist.

They were accused of killing Nur Afiah Daeng Damin, 28, at a house in Amber Tower, Lido Avenue, Jalan Lintas, Penampang between Dec 10 and 13.

The offence falls Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The court fixed Feb 10, 2022, for re-mention of the case.

In the meantime, the duo will be further detained, pending the disposal of their case.

It was reported that the couple was arrested on Dec 14, a day after they lodged a police report claiming that they found their maid on the floor of their apartment after returning from a holiday in Kundasang about 80km from here.