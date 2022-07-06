Former MIC deputy president Subramaniam passes away (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MIC deputy president Tan Sri S. Subramaniam, 78, passed away at his home in Petaling Jaya, Selangor tonight.

MIC Supreme Council member L. Sivasubramaniam when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter, adding that Subramaniam who suffered a stroke in 2011 and had been bedridden ever since passed away in his sleep at about 8 pm.

He said the funeral would be held on Thursday (July 7).

Subramaniam leaves behind his wife Puan Sri Tina Subramaniam, 70, two sons and a daughter.

He served as the Damansara and Segamat Member of Parliament between 1974 and 2004 and held several deputy minister posts at the Prime Minister’s Department, the Ministry of Local Government and Federal Territories, Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Agriculture as well as Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

In the political arena, Subramaniam joined the MIC in 1962 and previously held positions as secretary-general, vice-president and deputy president.

Meanwhile, MIC secretary-general R.T Rajasekaran said the party expressed its sympathy and condolences to Subramaniam’s family.

“Our sympathies to the family, and of course we have to remember the service of Tan Sri Subramaniam to the country and also to the party,” he said.-Bernama