PUTRAJAYA: A man who was a special officer to a former Cabinet minister has been remanded for three days as investigators probe allegations that he took kickbacks for a RM1.8 million aircraft parts supply contract two years ago.

The 50-year-old Datuk will be held until May 2 after magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed an application by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecutors for his remand today.

He was held when he came for questioning at the MACC headquarters at noon on Monday.

Sources said initial investigations showed that the suspect had facilitated the award of supply contracts by the ministry he was attached to with several private companies through direct negotiations.

It is learnt that among the contracts that were done without a tender process was the supply of aircraft spare parts worth RM1.8 million in 2017.

The suspect allegedly received bribes for securing the contracts for the companies.

Sources also said that investigators are tracing several individuals and private companies involved in the deals.