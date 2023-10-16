Former Miros DG pleads not guilty to falsifying documents

SHAH ALAM: The former director-general of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) was charged in the Sessions Court here today on four counts of falsifying documents on the quotation of several vehicles for its collision tests.

Datuk Dr Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim, 47, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

He was charged with falsifying the quotation documents from several companies for the supply of 16 cars from Thailand to the Miros Crash Test Laboratory in Bukit Katil, Ayer Keroh, Melaka, with the intention of using them as genuine.

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in Taman Kajang Sentral, Kajang, near here on July 24, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine, if convicted.

Khairil Anwar was allowed bail of RM50,000 with one surety and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, as well as report himself at the Putrajaya Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the first working day of every month.

He was also not allowed to make contact with any witnesses in the case and to have access to computers and documents at Miros.

The court set Nov 21 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry prosecuted, while lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent represented the accused. - Bernama