GEORGE TOWN: A defamation suit filed by a former member of the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP), G. Rajasegar, against two Penang assemblymen has been amicably settled at the High Court, here today.

Rajasegar, who is the Northern Indian Congress (NIC) president, as the plaintiff withdrew the defamation suit and apologised to Jawi assemblyman H’ng Mooi Lye and Sungai Bakap assemblyman, who is also Penang Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah.

High Court Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail also ordered the plaintiff to pay RM5,000 as a cost to each defendant.

Earlier before the start of the hearing today, Rajasegar’s counsel, Mahindra informed the court the plaintiff had agreed to withdraw the suit.

The court later decided that the claims of the plaintiff had been struck off with no liberty to file afresh.

“The claims of the plaintiff against the defendants had been struck off with no liberty to file afresh and the plaintiff was also ordered to pay RM5,000 as cost to both defendants,” said Hadhariah.

H’ng and Amar Pritpal attending the proceeding today and they were represented by R. S. N. Rayer and Jason Ong Khan Lee, respectively.

In the suit filed in February last year, Rajasegar alleged both defendants had defamed him via a message in the WhatsApp group named “AM & HOD MPSP” in May 2017 with the intention to tarnish his reputation and dignity as well as that of NIC.

In the statement of claim, Rajasegar said H’ng in a message alleged Rajasegar abused his power as a former member of MPSP, while Amar Pritpal alleged that NIC was an organisation and not a government generating profits. — Bernama