Former officer to Kedah MP remanded over false claims

SUNGAI PETANI: A former officer to a Kedah Member of Parliament (MP) is in remand for three days from today for investigation over false claims amounting to RM140,600 allegedly submitted between 2019 and 2020.

The order was issued by Sungai Petani Magistrate Noor Fazlina Musa.

According to the Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the 43-year-old man man was alleged to have misappropriated the “Wang Peruntukan Khas Jabatan Perdana Menteri” for a parliamentary constituency in Kedah, amounting between RM9,500 and RM34,000, from August 2019 to January 2020.

He was alleged to have submitted seven false invoices to claim for works and supplies carried out in the parliamentary constituency amounting to RM140,600.

“The man was arrested at about 4.31pm yesterday at the MACC Sungai Petani office,” said the source.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

-Bernama