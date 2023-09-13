Former online trader accused of laundering almost RM1m

SHAH ALAM: A former online trading company employee has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to money laundering activities involving almost RM1 million between 2020 and 2021.

Muhammad Yusof Zubair, 28, allegedly transferred illegally obtained funds from his account to multiple accounts in stages, including using them for credit card payments totalling RM904,010.25.

All the offences were alleged to have been committed through three bank accounts owned by him and another individual in three different branches (banks) in Petaling Jaya and Shah Alam between Dec 9, 2020, and July 13, 2021.

Muhammad Yusof is charged under section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and can be sentenced under the same section of the same act.

He faces imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Julianazriana Jaafar proposed bail of RM100,000 with one surety for all charges. Abdul Rahman Zulkhairi, who represented Mohd Yusof said the defendant declined bail voluntarily.

Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir accepted the prosecution’s proposal, and the case was rescheduled for a re-mention on Nov 20. -Bernama