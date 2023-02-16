Former Pac chairman: Further probe into issues in PAC report common practice

KUALA LUMPUR: Further probe into any issue that has been presented in the report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to Parliament is a common practice.

Former PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh (pic) said a follow-up action by any party including the government, audit or enforcement agencies is important in strengthening the PAC’s position as a crucial check-and-balance institution.

“The 15th Parliamentary PAC, which will be established by Parliament, if necessary, can decide whether to hold proceedings for further investigation into the issue of acquisition of the COVID-19 vaccine based on the findings of the White Paper that will be tabled in Parliament,” he said in a statement today.

The 14th Parliamentary PAC, led by Wong, has conducted proceedings regarding the issue of obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine and its usage among Malaysians and has presented the PAC report on Dec 1, 2021, and the PAC report on follow-up actions on March 24, 2022.

On Feb 8, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the White Paper on the acquisition and cost of the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine will be tabled at the current Parliament session after it was found not to follow procedures and was done without the agreement of the Attorney-General. - Bernama