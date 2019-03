KUANTAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a divisional director of the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM) carrying the title “Datuk”, who is believed to have been involved in a fraud case involving an allocation of RM5,000 from the Cooperatives Education Trust Fund, three years ago.

Pahang MACC director Datuk Seri Azmi Kamaruzzaman said when the offence was committed in 2016, the suspect served as the director of SKM Pahang.

“He is suspected of committing fraud by inducing the Promotions and Development Unit chief to prepare working papers and local orders so that the allocation of RM5,000 from the Cooperatives Education Trust Fund was handed over to himself.

“The allocation was meant for a seminar to be held at Uniten’s Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Campus here on Oct 18, 2016, but the event did not take place,“ he said in a statement here today.

The suspect is expected to be charged at the Kuantan Sessions Court tomorrow. — Bernama