Former PAS Bukit Pasir assemblyman joins Amanah

JOHOR BAHRU: Former PAS Bukit Pasir assemblyman Najib Lep (pix), announced he had joined Parti Amanah last night.

He handed over his membership form to Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu last night at a ceramah in Sungai Abong.

Mohamad when met by reporters said his party welcomed Najib’s participation and hoped he could contribute to empower and strengthen the party.

Najib was the only representative of PAS in the Johor state assembly before it was dissolved on January 22 to enable the state election to be held.

In the Johor state election, PAS sacked Najib from the party after he ran as an Independent candidate when he was not named as a candidate and was later reported to have joined Umno in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the handing over of Amanah membership form by a former Johor state exco will be held at Taman Utama Recreation Park, Perling, Johor Bahru, tomorrow.

Yesterday Amanah Johor chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the participation of a former exco from Bersatu and a former assemblyman from PAS was a clear signal of acceptance to Amanah’s struggle which brought the spirit of RAHMAH as shown by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub. - Bernama