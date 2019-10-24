Former Penaga assemblyman dies

KEPALA BATAS: Former Penang Opposition leader Datuk Azhar Ibrahim passed away at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening.

He was 73.

The firebrand former four-term Penaga assemblyman led the state Opposition bench from 2008 until 2013.

He also became the first elected representative to be reprimanded in the assembly for smoking within the confines of the state legislative assembly complex.

Azhar was a media-friendly politician, often handling various queries posed, especially when Barisan Nasional (BN) fell to the then Pakatan Rakyat alliance, led by DAP in Penang in 2008.

Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican confirmed the passing, saying Umno has lost the services of a veteran leader here.

A former teacher, he was handpicked by former premier Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to contest in Penaga under the Kepala Batas parliamentary constituency.

Azhar will be laid to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Seksyen 9, Kota Damansara.

In one of his last interviews granted to the media, Azhar had spoken of a need to breach the gap between the rich and the poor as one of the best measures to arrest the growing racial polarisation in the country.