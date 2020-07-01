Former Penang Port Commission chairman in remand

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is likely to expand its investigation into allegations of corruption in the RM6.3 billion Penang Undersea Tunnel project.

It is learnt that senior state officials, including former and present state executive councillors, may be called up in the coming days in view of the fresh leads which the MACC investigators have obtained in recent weeks.

The investigation reopened formally when Jeffery Chew Gim Eam, a former special officer to former chief minister Lim Guan Eng, was detained by the MACC on Tuesday.

Chew, also a former Penang Port Commission chairman, was remanded for four days.

His lawyer R.S.N. Rayer said the detention was ordered following a recent report lodged with the MACC.

Chew, a veteran DAP activist, was Lim’s special officer from 2008 to 2013, when he had advised Lim on investments.

A small group of DAP members from Chew’s branch in Rifle Range were present to lend moral support.

The project delivery partner, Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, won the bid for the project via open tender.

But the complicated payment details of the deal, including the presence of clauses for reclaimed land as collateral as well as the multi-million cost for the visibility studies, had led to claims that the project was not transparent.

Penang DAP has issued a statement saying the undersea tunnel project was politicised by its political opponents to discredit its leaders and the Pakatan Harapan-led state government.