Former Perak civil servant claimed trial for bribery

IPOH: A former civil servant was charged at the sessions court here today with three counts of bribery amounting to RM149,600, committed three years ago.

Former cultural officer of the Selendang Perak Group, Herman Ibrahim, 45, who was then with the Perak State Secretary’s Office pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read out to him before judge S. Indra Nehru. .

On the first charge, Herman was alleged to have accepted RM7,500 without consideration from the owner of Pro Explore Event Management company, Mohd Zulkhibiri Abdul Mutalib, whom he knew had connection with his official duty.

The offence was committed at Public Bank Berhad, Jalan Sultan Idris here on Nov 15, 2018.

On the second count, he was charged with accepting a RM68,600 bribe from Rainhousemusic Company owner Raja Khairy Ehsan Raja Norddin, which was transferred to a third account, Ohana Service Company, to open a laundry shop, Eh Matrix Resources, owned by his father-in-law, Bustanudin Bustaman.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Bank Rakyat Medan Gopeng branch at Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah on Feb 14, 2019.

On the third count, Herman was alleged to have accepted RM73,500 bribe from Raja Khairy Ehsan through a third party, Maarof Ahmad, whom he knew had connection with his official duty in the compound of the Perak Stadium on Feb 18, 2019.

He was alleged to have committed the offences under Section 165 of the Penal Code, while in his capacity as an agent to the Perak Sukma XIX Secretariat 2018.

The court allowed him bail of RM21,000 for all charges and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Office (MACC) once a month.

Judge Indra Nehru then set Aug 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin prosecuted, while Herman was represented by lawyer Khairilazwar Khalil. — Bernama