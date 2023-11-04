Former Perlis MB Azlan Man to be charged again tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix) will be charged again in the Sessions Court here tomorrow on five charges of money laundering.

Azlan, 64, will face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a media invitation today, stated that it has received permission to prosecute a former menteri besar tomorrow.

Yesterday, Azlan pleaded not guilty in the Kangar Sessions Court to five counts of submitting false overseas travel claims worth more than RM1.18 million between 2013 and 2017.

Azlan was Pauh Assemblyman from 2013 to 2018, before winning the Bintong state seat in 2018, but lost the seat in the last General Election.

He was Perlis Menteri Besar from 2013 to 2022 and failed to defend his post as Umno Kangar Division Chief in the party’s election, recently. - Bernama