Former Perlis MB expected to face court charges tomorrow

KANGAR: Former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man is expected to be charged in the Sessions Court here tomorrow on charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

According to the e-Filing system of the Federal Court, Azlan will face the charges before Judge Norsalha Hamzah at 9 am.

The MACC today also sent an advisory inviting the media to cover charges framed against a former Menteri Besar at the Kangar Sessions Court tomorrow.

Azlan was Pauh assemblyman from 2013 to 2018, before winning the Bintong state seat in 2018. He failed to retain the seat in the 15th general election last year.

He was Perlis Menteri Besar from 2013 until 2022. - Bernama