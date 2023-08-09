Former Perlis MB to submit representation to AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man will submit a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to review the 10 charges of making false claims and receiving proceeds from illegal activities.

Lawyer Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid, who represented Azlan, informed the court that they had received related documents from the prosecution and were currently examining them to complete the representation.

“We request an extension of time to complete the representation. Therefore, we request Nov 10 as the case management date to update the court on the representation status,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat Rasyidah Azmi Kalai confirmed that the documents related to the case had been handed over to the defence team and did not object to the requested case management date.

Judge Azura Alwi then granted a two-month extension for the defence to complete their representation.

“I set Nov 10 for the case management for both parties to report on the progress of the representation. If there is no further development on that date, both parties must be prepared for the trial date,” she said.

On April 10, Azlan claimed trial at Kangar Sessions Court in Perlis on five counts of submitting false overseas travel claims amounting to over RM1.18 million between December 2013 and December 2017.

He was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and is liable to be punished under Section 24(2) of the same act.

On April 12, he pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to five counts of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, amounting to RM1.06 million, between Feb 19, 2014, and December 2017.

The former Bintong assemblyman was charged with committing the offence at the Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman Maybank branch here, the CIMB Bank branch in Putrajaya, and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel here, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On June 9, Azura allowed all the charges to be heard together at the Sessions Court here. - Bernama