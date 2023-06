KANGAR: Former mufti of Perlis, Datuk Mat Jahya Hussin died this morning.

The news was confirmed by his son, Datuk Fathul Bari Mat Jahya through an update on Facebook.

It is learned that Mat Jahya had been undergoing treatment at Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah, UiTM Puncak Alam after his health deteriorated due to diabetes.

Mat Jahya was the longest serving mufti in Perlis for a term of 22 years from 1984 until 2004. -BERNAMA