Former PM Muhyiddin arrested, to be charged tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was arrested today and will be charged in a Kuala Lumpur court tomorrow.

MACC said it arrested Muhyiddin at 1 pm after recording his statement at the MACC headquarters here to complete the final investigation process regarding the Jana Wibawa programme and related issues.

MACC, in a statement today, said it had obtained consent from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to charge the Pagoh Member of Parliament and Bersatu president.

According to the statement, Muhyiddin will be slapped with several charges under the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1)b of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

MACC had earlier frozen the accounts of Bersatu and charged several individuals, including former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, in court in connection with Jana Wibawa projects to help Bumiputera contractors. - Bernama