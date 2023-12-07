$!Former PM Najib Razak raises concern over McDonald’s surge in prices

FAST food is supposed to be a cheap and convenient source of food, but it’s actually getting more expensive. And even a former Prime Minister has taken notice of the surge in prices.
In his recent Facebook post, the former Malaysian Prime Minister highlighted the jump in McDonald’s prices since 2017.
According to Najib Razak’s post, the prices of several popular McDonald’s items have taken a substantial hike in the past few years. The McDonald’s iconic Big Mac started out at RM8.60 back in December 2017 and today, has taken a 56 per cent hike to RM13.40.
The McDonald’s McChicken which used to be one of the more affordable items on the menu at RM5, has now seen a staggering jump of 86 percent to a whopping RM9.29. McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish meanwhile took a 40 per cent hike from RM7 to RM9.76.
Everyone’s favourite McDonald’s French Fries has gone from a meagre RM4.20 to RM7.26 while the McNuggets Happy Meal has become 68 per cent more expensive, with the price soaring from RM6.80 to RM11.42.
“Where did the notorious “50 Ringgit full trolley” gangs during the 14th General Election (GE14) go?” he questioned, adding that he hoped that the ministry would look into the yearly increase in prices at McDonald’s after GE14.
Among the comments, one netizen highlighted the apparent lack of control over pricing since the discontinuation of the GST. According to the netizen, wholesale distributors were at fault for raising the prices without any regulations.
How frequent do you dine at McDonald’s? Has the price surge impacted your regularity?