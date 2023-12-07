$!Former PM Najib Razak raises concern over McDonald’s surge in prices

FAST food is supposed to be a cheap and convenient source of food, but it’s actually getting more expensive. And even a former Prime Minister has taken notice of the surge in prices.

In his recent Facebook post, the former Malaysian Prime Minister highlighted the jump in McDonald’s prices since 2017.

According to Najib Razak’s post, the prices of several popular McDonald’s items have taken a substantial hike in the past few years. The McDonald’s iconic Big Mac started out at RM8.60 back in December 2017 and today, has taken a 56 per cent hike to RM13.40.

The McDonald’s McChicken which used to be one of the more affordable items on the menu at RM5, has now seen a staggering jump of 86 percent to a whopping RM9.29. McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish meanwhile took a 40 per cent hike from RM7 to RM9.76.