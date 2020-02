GEORGE TOWN: Parliament should consider enacting an anti party hopping law after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and several PKR elected representatives quit the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, say several activists.

The move has paralysed the federal government and to an extent caused the collapse of PH, sending shockwaves throughout the country.

Presently, only Penang has enacted anti-party hopping legislation which prevents any elected representative from defecting to a rival or an independent movement.

Now, more voices have emerged to seek for such legislation to be adopted at the national level as they feel that it can curtail the tendency to form a government through the “backdoor” approach.

Former Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) vice-president Datuk Gary Nair said it is timely now to revive the proposal which the late Karpal Singh DAP stalwart had mooted before his untimely death.

Nair said that the parameters can be fine-tuned to ensure that there is no violation of democratic rights but for the greater good of Malaysia it is time to stop selfish politicians from exploiting the goodwill of the voters.

“People vote you in, just serve. Why is there a need to use debilitating policies or slogans to cripple the people? Just serve and help in the nation building. You perform, you will be re-elected. That is what people want,” he told theSun.

Former PKR deputy secretary-general S. Raveentharan said the events of last Sunday was not the only time that a backdoor approach was mooted.

He recalled that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had tried the same model in the infamous Sept 16 move in 2008 where a number of parliamentarians were expected to defect to PKR then.

“It is unsettling to the voters when whoever does it. Persons that they vote keep on moving here and there just to please their current political cravings when they should be bothered more about serving the people.”

The anti-hopping legislation can correct the abuse which parliamentarians have in disregarding their constituents when they switch allegiances.

The Centre to Combat Corruption & Cronyism (C4 Centre) executive director Cynthia Gabriel said the proposal has merits but it must also be studied whether it interferes with the running of a parliamentary democracy.

“And the guidelines must be clearly spelt out to avoid abuse by any party,“ she said.