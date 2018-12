KUALA LUMPUR: A former production manager pleaded not guilty in the Ampang magistrate’s court here today to a charge of extortion, by putting a female hotel employee in fear with an attempt to spread a naked picture of her.

Shaiful Azwira Abdul Jabbar, 44, made the plea before magistrate Haslinda A. Raof.

The man, who has eight children, was charged with committing the offence of attempting to spread a naked picture of the woman if she refused to hand over RM1,000 to him or to have sex with him four times a month.

The offence was allegedly committed at Lembah Jaya Permai, Ampang here at 11pm, last Dec 7.

The charge, under Section 385 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine, and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak, did not offer bail, but Shaiful Azwira, unrepresented, requested to be allowed bail.

“I have two wives and eight children. I am no longer employed, but have to manage my family and children,“ he added.

Following which, the court allowed him bail of RM6,000 in one surety and also ordered him to not intimidate the victim.

The court set Feb 15 for mention. — Bernama