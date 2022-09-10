Former PTA Chairman among three remanded over false claims

SHAH ALAM:Three individuals, including a woman, were remanded for three days to facilitate Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations into a case involving false claims amounting to about RM300,000 six years ago.

According to a source, the remand order was issued by Shah Alam Court Magistrate Nor Azean Mohd Sohaini today.

“All three suspects aged between 34 and 56 were detained at the Selangor MACC office last night when they came over to record their statements.

The three detained were a contractor, the owner of a construction supply company and a former Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairman of a school in Selangor.

“They were believed to have submitted false claims amounting to almost RM300,000 to the school’s PTA for the construction of a new block when in fact works were not completed,” the source said.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

Meanwhile, in Putrajaya, three individuals, including two police officers were detained by the MACC on suspicion of asking for a RM100,000 bribe from a fellow police officer to help close a corruption case he is being investigated for.

A source told Bernama that the duo, an Inspector and a Sargeant in their 30s, as well as a company administration manager were detained yesterday in separate locations around Kuala Lumpur.

The administration manager, who was acting as a middleman for the duo, was detained in the midst of receiving a RM50,000 bribe, the source said, adding that the suspect has been remanded for four days.

However, the two police officers were released after their statements were taken down, the source said further.

MACC Investigations senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama