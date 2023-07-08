Former Putrajaya Hospital director Dr Nora’i dies

PUTRAJAYA: Former Putrajaya Hospital director Datuk Dr Nora’i Mohd Said died at 5.40 am today.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa who shared the sad news in a Facebook post also expressed her sadness over the passing of Dr Nora’i.

“My condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased. May her soul be placed among the righteous. Her passing is a great loss for health services in Malaysia. Al-Fatihah,” she said.

Dr Nora’i, 60, began serving as the eighth director of the Putrajaya Hospital on Oct 16, 2008, until her mandatory retirement on March 11, 2023.

She served the Putrajaya Hospital for 15 years. - Bernama