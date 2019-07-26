Former ‘Raja Lawak’ participant charged with sexual assault on teen

PUTRAJAYA: Barely two days after being charged in the Petaling Jaya magistrate’s court for molest, a local comedian today faced the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children over two counts of sexual assault on a teenager.

Sulaiman Ibrahim, 38, better known as ‘Leman Raja Lawak’ for his involvement in the ‘Raja Lawak’ reality show, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the first charge, the accused is alleged to have forcibly held the hand of the victim aged 17, in a car at a residential area in Puchong at 3.30pm on April 6.

He is charged with committing a similar offence against the victim at Taman Putra Permai Kota Perdana, Seri Kembangan, about 4pm the same day.

The charges are framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a maximum 20 years’ jail and liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazalina Razali did not propose any bail on the grounds that the accused knew the victim and where she lived.

However, she pressed for additional conditions to be imposed on the accused should the court allow bail.

Sulaiman’s counsel Muaz Zafar appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that his client did not have a steady income and that he had a child and a heavily pregnant wife to support.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali granted bail of RM8,000 bail with one surety and set Aug 27 for mention.

She also ordered the accused to refrain from harassing the alleged victim and her family and to report to the nearest police station once a month until the disposal of the case.

On Wednesday, Sulaiman, who is managing director of a production company, pleaded not guilty at the Petaling Jaya magistrate’s court to two counts of outraging the modesty of his employee last November.

The accused participated in Raja Lawak’s television reality show in 2012. - Bernama