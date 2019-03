SEREMBAN: Former Rasah Division MIC chairman Datuk G. M. Kannan died after the car he was driving skidded and crashed into a tree in Jalan Rasah Jaya, this afternoon.

Seremban police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said in the 12.20pm incident, the 79-year-old victim died on the spot from serious head injuries

“The incident occurred at a three way junction, the victim is believed to have lost control of the Perodua Myvi he was driving and was flung into the bushes before crashing into a tree,” he said when contacted here.

The body was sent to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital. — Bernama