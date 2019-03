KUALA LUMPUR: A former real estate broker was charged at the sessions court here today with three counts of money laundering involving RM1.14 million.

Chandra Subramaniam, 43, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after all the charges were read before Judge Datuk Zainal Abidin Kamarudin.

On the first count, the man was alleged to have committed the offence by accepting RM300,000 believed to be proceeds from the illegal activity from Amran Ahmad at Ambank Islamic Berhad, Bandar Sri Permaisuri here, on May 16, 2014.

He was also alleged to have accepted RM500,000 from the same man at the same bank on June 30, 2015, and another RM340,000 also from the same man, at the Hong Leong Bank Berhad in Jalan Tun Sambanthan on Jan 16, 2015.

The charge, under Section 4 (1)(a) and (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of five times the value of the proceeds of illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The judge set April 4 for mention and allowed the accused bail of RM20,000 with two sureties and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Syafinaz Shabudin prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Muniandy Vestanthan. — Bernama