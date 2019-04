KUALA LUMPUR: A former branch manager of a restaurant was sentenced to two years’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today for criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving RM61,159.45,

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail handed down the sentence on Muhammad Iqbal Othman ,29, who pleaded guilty to the charge, to be served from the date of his arrest, which was last April 3.

Muhammad Iqbal, who was then an employee with Orchid Bistro (KL) Sdn Bhd and entrusted with the company’ sale collection amounting RM61,159.45, had committed CBT by not depositing it into the company’s account and using it for his personal use.

The offence was committed at Restoran Orchid Bistro, Aeon AU2 Setiawangsa, Wangsa Maju, between Oct 20 and Nov 25, 2018.

The charge, under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and with whipping, and is also liable to fine, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Muhammad Iqbal said he was remorse and has a wife, who is five-months pregnant, and a three-year-old child to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Shamsudin prosecuted. — Bernama