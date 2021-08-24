Former Sabah CM Musa Aman’s son dies

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s (pix) son died at a private hospital here today.

He was 34.

A statement from Musa’s office confirmed the death of Mohammed Hayssam Musa, who is also the younger brother of Sipitang Member of Parliament Yamani Hafez Musa.

“It is with great sadness that we issue this statement to inform you that Mohammed Hayssam Musa died today. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

“We ask all quarters to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. May Allah bless and place the departed soul among the righteous,” it said.

Messages of condolences of the family had been pouring in after the news on the death of Mohammed Hayssam, who is the third of four siblings, went viral on social media.- Bernama