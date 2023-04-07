Former Sabah Deputy CM Abdul Ghapur Salleh dies at 80

TAWAU: Former Sabah Chief Minister and Kalabakan MP Datuk Seri Abdul Ghapur Salleh, 80, passed away at Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 12.07 am last night.

Former Kalabakan Umno secretary Mohd Ayaz Khan confirmed the matter when contacted.

“I am on my way to Kota Kinabalu to attend the funeral. I was told that he suffered from various diseases including kidney problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deceased daughter, Noraini Abdul Ghapur said her father’s remains were expected to be laid to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Likas in Kota Kinabalu this morning, adding the final rites would be held at the Kampung Likas Jamek Mosque.

Abdul Ghapur began his career in politics in the early 1970s when he joined Parti Berjaya. He was fielded to contest the Merotai state seat in Tawau in 1976 but was unsuccessful.

However, in 1981 he won the seat and retained it in 1985 on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ticket.

Abdul Ghapur became the MP for Kalabakan from 2004 until 2018 but failed to defend the seat in the 14th General Election.

He became Sabah Deputy Chief Minister between 1995 and 1997 and held various positions in the state cabinet including Finance Minister as well as Communications and Works Minister. - Bernama