Former Sabah independent candidate claims trial to making offensive communications

KUALA LUMPUR: A former independent candidate for the Tanjung Papat constituency in the 14th general election (GE14) was charged in the Sessions Court with two counts of making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno via TikTok and YouTube.

Jufazli Shi Ahmad, 33, however pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak.

Jufazli was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications by uploading a video through TikTok@King Maker on June 23 at 3 pm.

He was also charged with uploading another video “Panas!! Supermodel Kantoi Merompak RM77.3 bilion” on YouTube King Maker Politik on June 27 at 3 pm.

Both the offensive video links were viewed at 3 pm at the Criminal Investigation Department Office, Dang Wang district police headquarters (IPD) on June 24 and July 1, respectively.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, if convicted, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction.

At the same court, Jufazli also claimed trial to two other charges of failing to provide the password to his YouTube and TikTok@King Maker accounts which were stored in his mobile phone to two police officers at the IPD at 3 pm, July 5.

The charge was framed under Section 248 of the same Act, which provides a fine of not more than RM100,000 or jail up to two years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Nor Hasniah allowed bail of RM14,000 with one surety for the four charges and ordered Jufazli to refrain from making any statements on the case until the disposal of the case.

The court then set Aug 28 for mention. — Bernama