KUALA LUMPUR: A former company sales manager who is charged with insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV, Sultan Muhammad V, is filing an application for a revision at the High Court on constitutional issues.

Sessions court judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy was informed of the matter by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Adam Mohamed@Mamat, when the case came up for mention today.

Adam said the application was made over constitutional issues of Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The court then set April 16 for mention.

Liew, 45, represented by lawyer New Sin Yew, maintained his not guilty plea after the charge was read out to him again today.

He was charged with using the Facebook page of “Eric Liew” to send insulting comments on the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong with the intention to annoy others at between 7.01pm and 9.23pm, last Jan 6.

The comments were read at 8pm on Jan 6 at the office of Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (D5), Criminal Investigation Department, second floor, Menara 2, Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

Liew was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and could be sentenced under Section 233(3) of the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail up to one year or both, if found guilty. — Bernama