Former Sarawak Governor Tun Salahuddin laid to rest

KUCHING: Former Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng who died yesterday at the age of 100, was laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery here at about 2.30pm.

Earlier at about 11.30 am, the remains of Tun Salahuddin were taken to the State Jamek Mosque for the last rites and the funeral prayers was performed after Zohor prayers led by Sarawak chief imam Datuk Mustapha Kamal Abdul Rahman.

The state’s top leadership Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, chief minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, cabinet ministers as well as Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were present to pay their last respects to Tun Salahuddin.

Born on Aug 27, 1921, Tun Salahuddin had served as Sarawak’s governor from 1977 to 1981 and from 2001 to 2014, making him the first person to have been appointed to hold the post twice.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari described Tun Salahuddin as a fighter and an important figure when Sarawak decided to join Malaya to form Malaysia and was one of the leaders chosen to be interviewed by the Cobbold Commission.

“He was an eminent leader who had succeeded in uniting the people of various races and contributed a lot to Sarawak.

“Thanks to his advice and leadership, we are able to enjoy the benefits today. Sarawak has lost a man of great service,“ he told reporters when met at the State Jamek Mosque here today. — Bernama