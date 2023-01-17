Former school principal charged with 13 counts of physical sexual assault, rape of student

KUALA TERENGGANU: A former school principal was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 13 charges of sexually communicating, assaulting and raping a student.

Rosli Abd Rahman, 58, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Nooriah Osman.

Based on the charges, all the offences were committed on the same victim, then 16 years old, in Kuala Terengganu and Marang between November 2020 and November 2021.

Of the 13 charges, five were framed under Section 376 (2)(f) of the Penal Code for rape and eight charges under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault by touching the victim’s body, sexually communicating with the victim, making the victim touched her own body and doing other acts that involved physical contact with the child without sexual intercourse.

If found guilty, he faced imprisonment between three and 30 years, as well as whipping.

The court allowed him bail of RM30,000 for all charges and set Feb 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Intan Nor Hilwani Mat Rifin prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Hayyatuddin Muhamad. - Bernama