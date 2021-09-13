Former school principal sets up food bank to help those affected by pandemic

KOTA BHARU: Concerned over the plight of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, a former school principal has taken the initiative to set up a food bank in front of her house in Kampung Kemumin, Pengkalan Chepa here, since a year ago.

Datin Seri Nor Azizah Sulaiman, 63, said she built a ‘small house’ at a cost of RM20,000 to place basic daily necessities such as rice, cooking oil, biscuits and sugar, thus making it easier for recipients to get their supplies.

“Of the total cost, I contributed RM9,000 from my own savings while the rest was collected through donations from various parties.

“Although the food bank is only open on Fridays from 4pm to 7pm, we do not follow this time frame strictly ,” the former principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, told Bernama today.

Earlier, she presented food aid boxes to 20 recipients comprising asnaf and those whose income has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nor Azizah, who is also the Pengkalan Chepa Suri Prihatin organisation chairman, said every month, she would set aside 10 percent of her pension to buy food items to be placed at the food bank, in addition to contributions from individuals, family members and friends.

“The food bank will be replenished twice a week, which will cost around RM3,000 to RM6,000 a month that can benefit 100 recipients,” said the mother of five who retired in 2016.

Meanwhile, food bank recipient Tengku Amri Raja Deris, 41, who is also a labourer, expressed his gratitude for the food basket contribution that could help reduce his burden during this difficult time.

“I have suffered a salary cut of RM200 during this pandemic and this has made it more difficult for me to provide for my family, therefore I’m very grateful,” he said. — Bernama