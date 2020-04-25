Former Selangor deputy police chief dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation deputy director Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff died while undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh (HSB) Hospital, early this morning.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador also offered his condolences to the family of the late Mohd Fuad, which was uploaded on the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) official Facebook page.

The late Mohd Fuad had served PDRM for 39 years from 1978 until his retirement on June 7, 2017.

Other than holding the post of Selangor deputy police chief, Mohd Fuad had held several important posts in PDRM including that of the Bukit Aman Management Department (Training) deputy director.

It is learnt, he had been undergoing treatment in HSB since the middle of this month. - Bernama